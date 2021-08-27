Atlético-MG beats Fluminense in Rio and takes advantage in the Copa do Brasil

In great performance, Atlético-MG beat Fluminense at Nilton Santos, by 2-1, and took a great advantage to Belo Horizonte in the Copa do Brasil. Cuca’s team scored with Nacho and Hulk, while Fred scored for the Tricolor.

If he was surprised by a very correct tactical performance by Fluminense on Monday (23), in a draw for the Brasileirão, coach Cuca made his moves at Atlético-MG. Rooster corrected the mistakes he made, changed the attack’s position and made a party between the Tricolor’s defense and midfield lines.

With Hulk, Savarino and Nacho cutting to the diagonals and stopping between the coverage of André and Martinelli, the Minas Gerais team was the owner of the game, and could have killed the confrontation at Nilton Santos had it not been for the excess of impediments and the good performance of Marcos Philip.

Loose, Hulk rules the game

One of Cuca’s changes was to release Hulk between the sectors and let shirt 7 go from behind with the ball. In his style, the attacker was deadly. Like a tractor, he went over the defenders, created plays, submitted and scored the winning goal for Atlético-MG.

Amazing for Atlético-MG, Hulk had a gala performance against Fluminense in the Copa do Brasil Image: JOÃO BARROCA/FRAMEPHOTO/FRAMEPHOTO/ESTADÃO CONTENTS

Isolated, Fred equals record, but doesn’t avoid defeat

In a bad game collectively and with many individual flaws from Fluminense, Fred was the lone highlight of the team. In addition to the penalty kick, he took danger in the aerial game and created the team’s best moves when fired. Even at 37, the Tricolor still depends on him. The striker reached his 36th goal in the Copa do Brasil and equaled Romário as the top scorer in the history of the competition. In the second, he had already tied with Baixinho in Brasileirão.

Fred became the top scorer in the Copa do Brasil, with 36 goals, equaling Romário Image: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF

Vargas clashes with attack and is the worst of the Rooster

Cuca hit the attack position, promoted a great game by Hulk, had in Nacho a conductor and in Savarino the escape. Vargas was the disappointment. The Chilean striker clashed with the team and even left complaining about the option of the coach, who replaced him 29 minutes into the second half.

Egidio misses yet another deciding game and harms Flu

The movie is repeated. Fluminense makes an effort, defends their area, tries to hold on to a stronger opponent, but individual failures harm the team. This and once again, Egidio was wrong in preferring to ask for offside than trying to cut the pass to Vargas, Nacho hit hard to open the scoring in goal confirmed by the VAR. Then, the left-back missed everything in attack and was an avenue in defense.

athletic starts better

Not only for the steal at seven that almost materialized in a goal by Hulk, Atlético-MG started the game better. Connected and intense, the Minas Gerais team reduced the spaces and repositioned Nacho and Vargas between the lines of Fluminense, making it difficult to cover André and Martinelli in the sector. So, he started to press the ball and got stolen in the attack field. The Tricolor barely managed to work the ball.

Atlético-MG opens the scoreboard on Fluminense in the Copa do Brasil

Rooster takes advantage of collective error and opens scoreboard

At 13, when it was already superior on the field, Atlético-MG knew how to take advantage of Fluminense’s collective failure. Lucca left Vargas alone in exchange for passes, and Egidio trusted the offside instead of cutting the pass to the Chilean. Attentive, the forward crossed, Luccas Claro punched when trying to cut, and Nacho hit hard to beat Marcos Felipe. In a confused move, Nino still deflected and tried to take over the line, but after checking, the VAR correctly confirmed the goal.

Nino almost head-to-head

Badly in the game, Flu was only scaring after 29 minutes, with a free kick in the area. Lucca hit well and Nino rose more than the entire defense to head the second stick and force Everson to make a great save. Almost a tie.

Guga becomes an element of surprise

Atlético-MG confused Fluminense so much with constant changes of position in attack that Guga found room to become a forward. At 19, he headed out after a cross from Savarino. Then, at 31, he still saved the Rooster in a throw that Fred killed in the chest in the penalty area and almost spun to finish.

Fred takes a penalty and becomes the top scorer in the history of the Copa do Brasil

At 38, with a new ball in the area, Nino got a rebound and tried to serve Fred in the middle of the area. Arana arrived late and kicked the tricolor defender’s foot. After a long check on the VAR, Anderson Daronco gave a penalty. In the collection, the shirt 9 shook the net, equaled Romário and became the greatest scorer in the history of the Copa do Brasil. On Monday (23), the idol of Fluminense had already tied with Baixinho in goals at Brasileirão.

Fred draws for Fluminense, equals Romário and becomes top scorer in the Copa do Brasil

Luccas Claro scores the ball, and Hulk puts Galo ahead

After the goal, Flu improved in the game and for a few minutes occupied the attacking field in search of a comeback. When Atlético-MG backed off, however, Luiz Henrique decided to give the ball an extra touch, at 48, and Hulk came out alone on the counterattack. The No. 7 shirt for Galo started like a tractor, played with Nacho and took advantage of Luccas Claro’s failure, who scored the ball, to touch Marcos Felipe’s exit and put the Minas Gerais team back in front of the scoreboard.

Hulk takes advantage of the counterattack and puts Atlético-MG ahead against Fluminense

Atlético-MG comes back better and almost expands

Superior in the first stage, Atlético-MG started the second half with great intensity, and taking advantage of Fluminense’s mistakes in positioning, they almost expanded after four minutes. Nacho scored with Hulk and received the ball facing the goal, but he kicked wrong and wasted the chance he had.

Flu tires, and Rooster presses

With an advantage on the scoreboard, Atlético-MG’s second half could be the administration of a good partial result away from home. But Cuca’s team, with offensive DNA, went over to Fluminense. The pressure lasted almost the entire second time. At 14, it turned into a bombardment in the area, and Marcos Felipe saved the Tricolor. At 26, Flu’s goalkeeper appeared again to make a very difficult defense and prevent Guilherme Arana’s goal, in a rocket.

Fred stamps the dash

Rooster could have killed the game, and he narrowly missed a chance. At 31, Gabriel Teixeira put the area in a corner, Fred rose more than everyone else and headed hard, but the ball ended up stamping Everson’s crossbar.

Fred stamps the crossbar and almost draws for Fluminense in the Copa do Brasil

Claim with arbitration

At the edge of the field, Cuca complained a lot and told Hulk that “it’s only a matter if he falls”. Inside, Fred got angry, Hulk complained of fouls and the tricolors of stronger arrivals of Allan and Zaracho. There remained irritation and complaint with referee Anderson Daronco, who despite this, made the most important decisions of the game right. In the end, it ended the game with Nino asking for a penalty in a clash with Sasha in the penalty area.

DATASHEET

FLUMINENSE 1 x 2 ATHLETIC-MG

Date and time: 08/26/2021, at 9:30 pm

Local: Nilton Santos Stadium, Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Referee: Anderson Daronco (FIFA/RS)

Assistants: Rafael da Silva Alves (FIFA/RS) and Michael Stanislau (RS)

Video Arbitrator: Daniel Nobre Bins (RS)

Goals: Nacho Fernández (13’/1ºT) (0-1), Fred (41’/1ºT) (1-1), Hulk (48’/1ºT) (1-2)

Yellow cards: Fred (FLU), Allan (CAM)

FLUMINSE: Marcos Felipe; Samuel Xavier, Nino, Luccas Claro and Egidio; André, Martinelli (Nonato) and Yago Felipe (Nene); Luiz Henrique (Arias), Lucca (Gabriel Teixeira) and Fred (Bobadilla). Technician: Bookmark.

ATHLETIC-MG: Everson; Guga, Igor Rabelo, Alonso and Arana; Allan (Réver), Zaracho and Nacho Fernández (Tchê Tchê); Savarino (Nathan), Vargas (Keno) and Hulk (Eduardo Sasha). Technician: Cuca.