Atltico: in training with the base, Diego Costa has fun and loses fun

Diego Costa has shown good adaptation to the environment at Atltico (Photo: Reproduction/TV Galo)

Relaxation and work were the words that marked Thursday (26) at Cidade do Galo, training center for the athletic in Vespasian. While the professional team faces a marathon of away games, unrelated and/or unavailable athletes from the squad train with the youth categories. This Thursday, the attacker Diego Costa had fun and lost one Just kidding for young Galo players.

At the end of the activity, Diego Costa proposed a submission challenge with the base boys. There would be ten opportunities for the attacker and another ten for the youngsters. The new Atltico star lost the game 3-0. “I invented a game. From ten shots, I scored zero goals and the kids scored three. So they won (laughs). I assume, I assume, I assume,” he joked.

“It’s always very important to be able to do this training with the base. The kids are very good. I realized that they have a lot of quality. Rooster’s base is very good and I always try to talk, play, to be a little relaxed. Take it seriously when training. During training, I try to guide, learn from them too,” he added.

Diego Costa is preparing for his debut with the Atltico shirt. The club’s idea will be available on September 21, when Galo will face Palmeiras at Allianz Parque, in So Paulo, in a first leg of the Copa Libertadores da America semifinals.

Opportunity for young people

Lucas Gonalves, technical assistant at the base, valued the activity. “It is quite routine to have integrated training between the youth and professional categories here in Cidade do Galo. We see, very often, players from the lower categories participate in professional training. I have no doubt of the importance of this for the younger ones. . It contributes a lot to their formation process”.

Gustavo Fragoso, the base’s technical coordinator, explains other benefits of the practice. “Some aspects go beyond training. The relationship with players, such as Hulk, Diego (Costa), Nacho. The exchange of information, experiences, experiences that the game provides. Facing players of that kind. And also to make it more common for they”.

On Saturday (28), at 4:30 pm, the Atltico Under-20 will face Internacional, for the Brazilian Championship in the category. At this moment, Galo is third in the competition, with 24 points – seven wins, three draws and two defeats.