Atltico reaches an agreement and will pay more than R$7 million to Maicon Bolt

This Friday, the athletic disclosed that it reached a court settlement with the attacker Maicon Bolt. The club will pay, in 35 installments, a total of BRL 7.5 million to the player, who charged more than BRL 21 million for unpaid remuneration between November 2019 and January of the following year.

In a note, Atltico celebrated the agreement of the action that was processed in the Regional Labor Court of the Third Region of Minas Gerais (TRT-MG). “The agreed amount is significantly lower than the athlete’s request and also about 50% of the conviction of more than R$14 million to which the club was submitted, in the first instance. Atltico obtained a great victory in the second instance. However, considering the inherent risks of the arbitration process and according to parameters already known in the Labor Court, the agreement proved to be advantageous”, justified the club. Dispute in Justice

Bolt charged Alvinegro for the January salary, image rights between November 2019 and January 2020, FGTS, 13th proportional salary, awards, gloves, termination, fines and indemnity.

The player had a contract with Galo until the end of 2021. However, the relationship could be ended in December of the previous year if the player had not participated in 60% of the matches since he arrived at the club.

The dispute began after the termination of Bolt’s contract, in February 2020. Days later, the player’s defense took the imbroglio to court. A decision in the first instance ordered the club to pay approximately R$ 14.2 million to the athlete, but the case remained undefined after the lawyers for both parties appealed.

At the same time, in November of last year, the Fifth Panel of the Regional Labor Court of Minas Gerais (TRT-MG) extinguished the action of the attacker, who was sentenced to pay the club 15% of fees – just over R$ 3, 2 million. The defense of the 31-year-old player brought the Superior Labor Court (TST) to appeal the decision.

