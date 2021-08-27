Augusto explains failure at Real Madrid and sees Santos as “the biggest challenge of his career”

Featured at the base of São Paulo, Augusto Galván was negotiated with Real Madrid, from Spain, when he was 17 years old. Today, at 22, he was introduced as a reinforcement for Santos.

The midfielder explained the failure at Real and classified Peixe as the biggest challenge of his career.

“With four and a half years in Europe, I was able to learn a lot about physique and behavior as a person and as a player. It adds regardless of what I lived. Professionally and personally this experience added a lot. My goal was clearly to play in Real Madrid’s first team, but things didn’t go as I imagined because of injuries and etc. I always kept the same focus, aiming for the top, but unfortunately things didn’t happen. Things only happen for a purpose,” said the new 18 shirt.

“I’m grateful to São Paulo, but I only think about Santos and the biggest challenge of my career. I made the decision to come here because a club of this dimension opened a door for me. And I had to take advantage of it. I see it as the best moment of my career , completed.

Augusto was loaned by Real Madrid until June 2022. Born in Ribeirão Preto, the midfielder was revealed by São Paulo and left at the age of 17 for Real Madrid, where he did not establish himself. He played on loan from Real Madrid Castilla, CD Leonesa and Las Rozas, all in Spain.

