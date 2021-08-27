Augusto says he is available to Diniz and praises Santos: “It’s really one of the greatest”

Augusto was introduced as a reinforcement of Santos on Thursday. The midfielder wore the 18 shirt alongside Vitor Sion, a member of the Fish Management Committee. The 22-year-old athlete was loaned out by Real Madrid, from Spain, until June 2022.

Augusto made himself available to coach Fernando Diniz for the match against Flamengo, on Saturday, and praised the club.

“It’s the best possible (expectations). Santos welcomed me from the first minute. I saw that things are different, it’s really one of the biggest clubs in the world. Enthusiasm is great, I wake up and think about wearing this shirt every day,” said the player.

“I’m available, but Diniz has his plans. My condition is good and I’m going to work. I’ll improve every day and I’ll be patient waiting for an opportunity. I was expecting a strong and united group. Already in the first practices I observed the team and their behavior I’m learning with them and adapting as quickly as possible to do the same thing. Due to my characteristic in the middle, with a lot of technique that the teacher likes, I see that I can help with the ball out, movement inside and creation of plays. an offensive half,” he added.

Born in Ribeirão Preto, Augusto was revealed by São Paulo and in 2017, still at the age of 17, he was traded with Real Madrid, where he did not sign. He played on loan from Real Madrid Castilla, CD Leonesa and Las Rozas, all in Spain.

