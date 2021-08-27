Banks Call for Pix Rule Changes to Prevent Kidnapping and Robbery | finance

You banks ask the BC ( central bank ) what relax at rules of Pix , Brazilian system of instant payments , for hamper the action of criminals .

After the launch of the new payment method in November of last year, crooks have taken advantage of Pix’s ease and speed to apply scams or to ask the victim to transfer large amounts quickly during robberies or kidnappings.

According to the newspaper “Folha de S.Paulo”, one of the institutions’ requests is for the BC to give the banks freedom to negotiate with customers the transfer and payment limits within the system.

Currently, the bank needs to offer the same on Pix limit granted to TED (Electronic Transfer Available). The customer can, based on this amount, ask to increase or decrease it, but the bank cannot take the initiative.

A financial market source explained, on condition of anonymity, that in addition to being able to send the money instantly to another account, usually an orange one, this money is spread over several other accounts, which makes it difficult for the police to trace it.

In addition, the TED settlement, when the money lands in the recipient’s account, is done within 20 minutes during business hours, while the Pix settlement is done on the spot.

Banks also want the limit to be negotiated by transaction channel, with different values ​​for operations performed by the cell phone, fur computer or not cash machine. Also, that it is adjusted by schedule where the move is performed. Thus, the institution may determine that the maximum amount is smaller at dawn, for example.

1 of 1 Pix — Photo: Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil Pix — Photo: Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil

Another demand from the sector is that the bank has up to 24 hours to respond when the customer asks to raise the limit within the Pix. Currently, the maximum time limit is one hour. The argument is that the current rule allows the bad guy to wait until the victim is able to increase the maximum transaction amount in order to take more money.

The source stated that the BC has been in dialogue with financial institutions, but it has not yet signaled whether it will comply with requests.

“Folha de S.Paulo” showed that criminals have been using Pix more and more.

According to intelligence data from the São Paulo government, together these two criminal modalities, since December of last year, 202 crimes have been registered in the State of São Paulo in which victims reported the use of Pix by criminals during the robbery.

In the first four months since the appearance of this type of crime (between December 2020 and March 2021), 51 bulletins were registered across the state. From April to July, records jumped to 151 cases.

In May of this year, for example, almost 30% of lightning kidnappings were carried out using this mode of transfer — 9 of the 32 cases registered in that period.

THE Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks) stated, in a note, that its member banks prioritize the preservation of the security of their customers and is “constantly helping the Central Bank to improve product regulations by implementing features that always bring better perception by customers and users”.

“In this sense, concerned about the increase in cases involving public security issues, this Federation is in contact with the technical teams of the Central Bank so that additional measures for security improvements in financial transfers are regulated as soon as possible,” he continued.

“In addition, Febraban remembers that it continues to contribute with the police authorities so that all these crimes can be identified and thanks to the traceability feature of Pix, allowing the identification of the people involved and consequent accountability”, he added.

Febraban recommends that customers ask their bank to reduce the limit available for transactions via the application or the internet.