Biden can no longer blame Trump

At the start of any administration, new presidents often blame their predecessors for problems they claim to have inherited – and there is a window of time during which the public is willing to accept such arguments. But for US President Joe Biden, the window he had for blaming Donald Trump has now closed.

As Americans try to assimilate the tragic news of the death of more than a dozen US military personnel in a double terrorist attack amid a failed withdrawal from Afghanistan, it will be difficult for Biden to shirk responsibility.

When Biden took over the presidency, two weeks after the Covid-19 winter peak had passed, the US was delivering more than a million doses of vaccine a day and the economy had recovered. Biden, however, falsely said he inherited the “worst crisis since the Great Depression”, claimed the government was launching a vaccination campaign from scratch, and told Americans to wear masks for only 100 days, keeping its promise of a “end the virus”. However, we are now in the middle of a Covid-19 peak, and more than a hundred days after its first 100 days, the CDC still maintains the recommendation for mask use – even for the fully vaccinated.

Biden also tried to blame Trump for the growing fiasco in Afghanistan. And while it’s true that Trump made the initial agreement to withdraw and decrease troop presence in the country, it was Biden’s role as commander-in-chief to oversee that withdrawal. It is true that the basic assumption on both sides of the “stay” or “leave” debate was that leaving Afghanistan would be chaotic in the short term. The fact that events turned out in a way that is significantly worse than even these low expectations is proof of Biden’s incompetence. He can’t blame Trump for, say, abandoning Bagram Air Force Base.

The withdrawal would never be easy, but it could have been done in a way that would ensure that the Americans and their allies were out of the country before the withdrawal. And that could have been done without today’s bloody catastrophe.

At this point, Americans are unlikely to accept “Trump’s fault” excuses. Says CNBC:

A recent NBC News poll found that Biden’s management approval of Covid dropped from 69% in April to 53% in August, down 13 points. At the same time, only 25% of voters said they approved of Biden’s handling of the situation in Afghanistan. “The April promise led to the danger of August,” said pollster and Democrat Jeff Horwitt, who conducted the NBC News poll.

Meanwhile, a YouGov poll released today found that more than two-thirds of Americans, and even 55 percent of Democrats, agreed that the withdrawal from Afghanistan was “badly” managed. And he’s skating on his overall approval rating.

Keep in mind that all of these researches were carried out before today’s terrorist attacks.

Biden owes his political success entirely to having Trump as a counterpoint. That’s why Democrats were willing to nominate an elderly, shaky, and twice-defeated presidential candidate. That’s the reason he was elected. And the contrast to Trump was why he had generally positive approval ratings during his first six months in the job. But now Biden is on his own. Because he can no longer use Trump as an excuse for his own failures.

©2021 National Review. Published with permission. Original in english