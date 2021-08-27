‘Big techs’ promise billion dollar investment in digital security after meeting with Biden | Technology

Some of the top tech companies in the United States pledged to invest billions of dollars in digital security and worker training after a meeting between their executives and President Joe Biden last Wednesday (25).

The meeting took place amid an escalation of cyber attacks suffered by companies and government entities in the US.

The meeting included four CEOs of tech giants: Sundar Pichai (Google), Tim Cook (Apple), Andy Jassy (Amazon), Satya Nadella (Microsoft) and Arvind Krishna (IBM).

After the meeting, Google announced that it had committed to investing $10 billion in cybersecurity over the next five years. The amounts will be used for training citizens, open security projects, among others.

Microsoft said it would invest $20 billion in cybersecurity over the next five years and provide $150 million in technical services to help local governments update their security systems and staff training.

IBM plans to train 150,000 people over three years, while Apple said it would develop a new program to help strengthen cybersecurity in the technology supply chain.

Amazon said it would offer the public the same security awareness training that it gives its employees.

In addition to the “big techs”, the White House received executives from business groups, banks, insurance companies, organizations linked to education and providers of essential services, such as water, gas and electricity.

2 of 2 Tim Cook, Apple Chief Executive — Photo: Reuters/Leah Millis Tim Cook, Apple’s chief executive — Photo: Reuters/Leah Millis

In recent months, several companies have suffered attacks that have led to a momentary shutdown of their operations. Some of them reported being victims of ransomware, a type of virus that prevents access to information on a system and requires the payment of a kind of ransom.

Ransomware: Understand How Virus Is Used In Extortion And Know How To Protect Yourself

Among them are Colonial Pipeline, an American pipeline operator, and JBS, the world’s largest meat processing company.

In late 2020, the United States suffered a major attack, which affected Microsoft’s e-mail servers and SolarWinds’ Orion program. The latter is used to administer and monitor the computer networks of large companies and government.

For the government, this attack exposed the security relevance of 16 “key infrastructures” in sectors such as energy, defense, industrial production and food.

Some analysts called for firm sanctions against Russia and other countries from which these hackers are reported to be operating. Other experts advocate better regulation of cryptocurrencies, demanded by hackers as a ransom to restore attacked services.

At the meeting, Biden pointed to the meeting he had with Russian President Vladimir Putin in June, when he said he hoped Russia would take steps to rein in the ransomware groups.