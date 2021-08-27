Bitcoin ‘Pharaoh’, former waiter accused of practicing financial pyramids, remains silent in testimony to the Federal Police

RIO — 38-year-old businessman Glaidson Acácio dos Santos was silent during interrogation at the Federal Police headquarters in Rio’s Port Zone last Wednesday after being arrested accused of operating a financial pyramid disguised as an investment in cryptocurrencies. Guided by his lawyers, who said they had not had access to the records, the former waiter remained silent throughout. Like him, none of the other four detainees responded to inquiries from investigators.

The custody hearing of the detainees in the Kryptos operation is scheduled for this Friday, at 2 pm, at the headquarters of the Federal Court. On Wednesday, after concluding the procedures at the PF headquarters, the prisoners were taken to the José Frederico Marques Public Jail, in Benfica, in the North Zone of Rio. In addition to the businessman, they were transferred to the Guilherme Silva de Almeida unit, which is partner in one of Glaidson’s companies; the trader Arthur dos Santos Leite; Tunay Pereria Lima and a fourth accused of involvement in the crime.





The PF claims that approximately R$ 14 million and 100 pounds sterling in cash were seized

On Thursday morning, the prisoners’ representatives wandered through the Federal Justice building in search of information about the prisons.

The lawyer Bruno Albernaz, hired to defend the businessman Guilherme Almeida, stated that his client “was taken by surprise” with the operation and that he instructed him “to remain silent because it is not known what is in the records (of the case)”.

“We don’t know what he’s being accused of. We have not had access to the records yet. We were taken by surprise and that’s why he didn’t say anything to the investigators,” Albernaz explained.

Preventive arrests were determined by federal judge Vitor Barbosa Valpuesta, of the 3rd Federal Criminal Court. The magistrate responded to a request from the Federal Police and the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) in relation to an inquiry that investigates billionaire fraud committed in recent years in the Lagos Region.

The magistrate also authorized the arrests of Venezuelan Mirelis Yoseline Diaz Zerpa, wife and partner of Glaidson, Felipe José Silva Novais, Kamila Martins Novais, Márcia Pinto dos Anjos and Vicente Gadelha Rocha Neto.

The Federal Police turned to a securities company to count the money seized at the home of businessman Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, 38, owner of GAS Consultoria Bitcoin. The amount would reach around 20 million, between reais, euros and dollars. The money was taken in suitcases to the PF headquarters.

At least 24 thousand investors

According to the Civil Police, the R$ 7 billion in the businessman’s account refer to credit and debit transactions carried out between 2019 and 2020. Financial intelligence data are being used by the Civilian in the investigation that investigates the economic situation of the former waiter.

GLOBO found that at least 24,000 people from Cabo Frio are clients of Glaidson Acácio.

Among the residents of the municipality of Região dos Lagos, it is said that many of those who invested in the company are afraid of being left with nothing. This fear would have motivated the organized demonstrations against the arrest of the businessman.

– In every corner there are people offering bitcoins, cryptocurrencies or something like that. It’s crazy what the city has become. In this greed, many people sold a house, car, took money from the bank. A lot of people stopped working, quit their jobs to put money into Glaidson. So it’s natural for people to defend what they invested. It’s normal to see them defending him. It’s desperation – says a resident, who adds.

Glaidson’s professional trajectory is investigated in an inquiry that runs at the General Department for Combating Corruption, Organized Crime and Money Laundering (DGCOR-LD) and the Special Action Group for Combating Organized Crime (Gaeco).