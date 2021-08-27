Black Panther 2: Actress in Marvel Movie Accident During Shooting and Hospitalized – Movie News

Letitia Wright — who plays Shuri in Marvel movies like Black Panther and Avengers: Ultimatum — ended up having an accident while shooting Black Panther 2.

Letitia Wright — who plays the character Shuri in Black Panther — was in a backstage accident in Black Panther 2. At the time, the safety gear the actress was using to film the fight scenes broke, and she was slightly injured. According to an official statement from Marvel, the star is receiving proper care at the hospital and is expected to be released soon. Check out the official message:

“Letitia Wright was hospitalized with minor injuries while doing her action sequences on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She is receiving proper treatment at a hospital in the region and is expected to be discharged soon,” they wrote.

The filming of the film had been taking place since dawn today (25), in Boston. Fortunately, filming was not delayed by the incident. More details are to be released soon.

To recap, Letitia Wright plays Shuri in Black Panther. In addition to being T’Challa’s sister — played by the late Chadwick Boseman — she is a genius inventor. She has also appeared in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe in films such as Avengers: Infinite War and Avengers: Ultimatum.

Again directed and scripted by Ryan Coogler, Black Panther 2 is part of phase 5 of Marvel’s Cinematic Universe. For now, there are no details about the production’s plot. However, there are already some rumors about who will be the villain of the sequel. Also, the movie sets were released recently.

There’s no denying that Chadwick Boseman left a worldwide legacy by playing Black Panther, the first black superhero of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a film that delivered representation and yielded three Oscar statuettes for the studio.

However, we are talking business and it is unlikely that Marvel will cancel the film. What has already been confirmed is that the star will not appear on CGI – as was previously speculated.

In addition, Kevin Feige has also confirmed that he will not choose another actor for the role of Chadwick. However, it is worth remembering that rescheduling is nothing new in the Marvel Cinematographic Universe.

Edward Norton was replaced by Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk and Don Cheadle took on the role of Terrence Howard as Fighting Machine. However, in this unprecedented situation, many fans used social media to ask Marvel not to hire another actor to play T’Challa.

