‘Black urine disease’ in Itacoatiara: What is known so far and what remains to be clarified | Amazons

The Health Surveillance Foundation (FVS-AM) announced that it will send, this Thursday (26), a technical team to the municipality, to start investigations into the cases.

See what is known so far and what remains to be clarified in 5 questions:

When did cases start to be registered? How many people are hospitalized with the disease? Does the fish species influence the cases? Did people need to stop eating fish? What symptoms are infected people in Itacoatiara feeling?

When did cases start to be registered?

Patients with symptoms of “black urine disease” began to be admitted to the hospital on Sunday (22). On Tuesday (24), the government reported that it received notification of 11 cases and, this Wednesday, the number rose to 16.

How many people are hospitalized with the disease?

Of the 16 cases registered, there are 12 adults, aged between 30 and 63 years, and four children, between 3 and 12 years. Of these, 13 are still hospitalized.

Seven people are hospitalized at the José Mendes Regional Hospital, two are in the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) and four were transferred to Manaus, including two children to the Children’s Emergency Room and two to the Tropical Medicine Foundation.

Does the fish species influence the cases?

So far, there is still no proof of the species of fish that caused the disease in the region. However, a technical team from the Health Surveillance Foundation was sent to the site in search of answers.

Did people need to stop eating fish?

Until then, there is no recommendation for residents to suspend fish consumption. The city’s Health Department informed Rede Amazônica that it should issue more guidance on Thursday (26), after meeting with technical teams from the FVS-AM.

What symptoms are infected people in Itacoatiara feeling?

According to testimonies of infected people to Rede Amazônica, the main symptoms are nausea, dizziness and some people report feeling weak in their legs.

The direction of the city’s hospital reported that a child and an elderly person were sent to Manaus, with black urine as a symptom. The Health Department denied the information on Thursday.

Meet black urine disease