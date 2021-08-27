Blizzard Announces McCree’s Name Will Be Changed

Blizzard announced that it will change the name of the character Jesse McCree, from Overwatch, due to the involvement of a former designer of the same name in the company, who was involved in a lawsuit brought against Activision Blizzard.

The announcement was made via the game’s official Twitter account, where the development team stated that “it is necessary to change the name of the Hero currently known as McCree to something that better represents what Overwatch symbolizes”. Check out:

A message from the Overwatch team. pic.twitter.com/2W3AV7Pv6X — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) August 26, 2021

The real-life Jesse McCree was a designer at Blizzard, who left the studio in early August along with other high-ranking employees. The exits took place right after the presentation of the lawsuit that alleges, among other accusations, discrimination against women within the company. Shortly thereafter, employees openly criticized Activision Blizzard’s stance.

It’s worth pointing out that McCree’s name change isn’t likely to happen immediately, according to the Blizzard publication. After all, a new Hero that was supposed to be released in September was postponed until the end of the year, and in its place, a new map will be included.

In addition, the development team said it will avoid naming characters after company employees from now on, and will be “more careful and thoughtful” when inserting real-life references into Overwatch.

