Blizzard to rename character Jesse McCree from Overwatch

Blizzard Entertainment has announced that it will change the name of McCree, the outlaw bounty hunter from overwatch, after his real-life namesake, former game designer Jesse McCree, was fired from the studio after a sexual harassment and gender-discrimination lawsuit against Activision Blizzard.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the team overwatch Blizzard confirmed the name change, saying: “We believe it is necessary to change the name of the hero currently known as McCree to something that better represents what overwatch represents”.

The real-life Jesse McCree was a longtime employee of Blizzard Entertainment who worked on the expansions of World of Warcraft, Diablo 3 and not yet released Diablo 4. He left the company in August, two weeks after the publication of a report featuring McCree’s participation in a Blizzard meeting at BlizzCon, “Cosby Suite”, with the former creative director of World of Warcraft, Alex Afrasiabi. In a lawsuit filed by California regulators in July, Afrasiabi was accused of having “involved in blatant sexual harassment with little or no repercussion” while at Blizzard. Blizzard confirmed the departure of McCree on August 11, along with the departure of two other developers.

August 26, 2021

Read the message in full in Portuguese:

Overwatch’s universe was made with inclusion, equality and the hope of building a better future in mind. These are the core ideas of the Overwatch game and team.

To better reflect the fact that Overwatch is creating a team and reinforce that this is a fictional world and noticeably different from reality, as of now, the characters in the game will not have the names of company employees. So, let’s change the name of the character we know as McCree. This change will happen in the game and in all content going forward.

We know that any change to such a beloved and central character in the game takes time to develop well, and we will share updates as our work progresses. We planned to release a narrative arc in September with a new story and new in-game content, in which McCree was a key player. As we want to insert this shift into this arc, we will defer this story to sometime later this year and in its place we will release a new TCT map in September.

We are already working on these updates and they are part of our ongoing commitment to honesty and the changes needed for a future worth fighting for. We know that it is better to act than to speak, and we hope to show you our commitment to the quality of the Overwatch gaming experience and to the evolution of our team.

– Overwatch team