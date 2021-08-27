BofA raises Petrobras’ target price (PETR4) when seeing “financial health”

Business

Bank of America (BofA), on Thursday (26), raised the target price for the Petrobras (PETR4) from R$37.50 to R$41, justifying the decision taken with the improvement in profits and the “financial health” of the state-owned company. For ADRs, the target went from US$14.50 to US$15.50.

To the bank, the Petrobras shares gain greater potential for future performance as the oil company’s costs improve. According to analysts, this is the main reason for updating the opinion on the papers.

With more robust numbers, the company should “maximize the potential of its quality resource base”, says the Bofa.

Remember that the Petrobras balance sheet positively surprised the market in early August. The company reported a recurring net income of R$40.704 billion, reversing the loss and motivating a 10% increase in shares in the following trading session.

A few weeks earlier, at the end of June, the Bank of America had already recommended purchase for the papers, setting a target price of R$ 37.50.

Bank analysts mention that the company’s next investor event, which will take place in the coming months, should have a new strategy.

Interference in pricing policy is minimal risk for Petrobras shares

In addition, the opinion also mentions that the generation of box The oil company (R$ 110.710 billion in sales revenue in 2Q21) offsets the political tension surrounding the company.

This, because in recent months there was fear of interference by the Planalto in policy price, in addition to the fact that it displeases truck drivers – who are currently rehearsing acts and giving rise to strikes.

The bank does not expect sudden interference, but admits the risk of the possibility.

According to analysts, the scenario is still relatively stable and with prices in line with the international scenario.

both the Petroleum WTI as the Brent are in fall this Thursday (26). The Brent devaluation, which is a benchmark for Petrobras, is 1.08%, leaving the quotation at US$ 71.51.

PETR4 quotation

At 12:30 pm on this Thursday’s trading session (26), the papers of the Petrobras remain stable, rising 0.03% quoted at R$ 27.73. This, while the Ibovespa falls 1% together with international markets.