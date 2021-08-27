Bolsonaro calls someone an ‘idiot’ who says he has to buy beans: ‘Everyone has to buy a rifle’ | Policy

President Jair Bolsonaro called this Friday (27) an “idiot” who says he needs to buy beans. For the president, “everyone has to buy a rifle”.

Bolsonaro made the statements while talking to supporters at the Palácio da Alvorada, the official residence of the Presidency. In the dialogue, broadcast on social networks, a supporter questioned whether there was anything new for hunters, shooters and collectors, the so-called CACs. The president then replied:

“The CAC can buy a rifle. The CAC who is a farmer buys a 762 rifle. Everyone has to buy a rifle, dammit. Armed people will never be enslaved. I know it’s expensive. There’s an idiot: ‘Oh, you have to buy beans. ‘. Man, if you don’t want to buy a rifle, don’t piss off anyone who wants to buy it.”

BBC: Hunger makes 19 million Brazilians more vulnerable

According to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) – the country’s official inflation – increased by 0.96% in July, reaching 8.99% in the accumulated of last 12 months, highest percentage since May 2016, when it was at 9.32%. In 2021, the IPCA accumulates an increase of 4.76%.

Also according to IBGE, Inflation for food at home has more than doubled between the months of June and July, from 0.33% to 0.78%.

Guedes: electricity bill rate will increase and it’s no use crying

Minister of Education says university is ‘for the few’

Bolsonaro was elected with a speech in favor of facilitating the population’s access to weapons and ammunition. Already in government, issued a series of decrees to make the measure feasible. In September 2019, for example, the president signed a law that expanded gun ownership within rural properties.

Under the previous rules of the Disarmament Statute, the owner of a farm could only keep one weapon inside the property’s headquarters. With the new standard, he can go armed along the entire length of the rural property.

Bolsonaro has a habit of calling “idiots” people who criticize him or who charge him for the situation in the country. In March, for example, he used the word when referring to criticism for the delay in the purchase of vaccines against Covid-19.

“There are idiots that we see on social media, in the press, [dizendo] ‘go buy vaccine’. Only if it’s at your mother’s house. It does not have [vacina] to sell in the world,” he said at the time.