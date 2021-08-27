Bolsonaro says hydroelectric dams can stop and asks: ‘Turn off a spot of light’

Even though the federal government refuses to talk about rationing, the president Jair Bolsonaro (No party) acknowledged, this Thursday, 26, in a live broadcast on social networks, the seriousness of the water crisis and asked the population to reduce electricity consumption.

“In most of the dams, we are at 10%, 15% (of capacity). We are at the limit of the limit”, declared the Chief Executive. “We will make an appeal to you who are at home. Turn off a point of light,” he added. According to Bolsonaro, some dams in the country will cease to exist if the crisis does not stop.

The secretary of electric energy at the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME), Christiano Vieira, yesterday asked the society to “effort in energy saving” and said that the government will give an award for the reduction in consumption. Even so, the head of the ministry, Bento Albuquerque, said he did not understand the measures as rationing.

During today’s live, Bolsonaro still tried to explain the increase in Brazilian electricity bills. “When we decree a red flag, it’s not mean, it’s to pay for other energy sources, in the case of thermoelectric power,” said the president. Thermoelectric plants are supplied with fossil fuels, such as diesel oil, and make energy production more expensive and polluting.

In addition, as the Chief Executive adopted the same rhetoric with energy used with the increase in fuel and gas prices – he tried to share the burden with governors and asked state leaders to reduce the ICMS levied on the red flag.

Yesterday, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, questioned the problem of energy, a major component in the inflation basket, becoming a little more expensive.

