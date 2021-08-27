BOMB! Cristiano Ronaldo near City, Mbappé near Real Madrid and Champions League set

The world of sport has thunderous news this Thursday (26). It’s the ESPN.com.br brings the best that happened.

THE youth is very close to losing Cristiano Ronaldo. This is because the Manchester City offered the Portuguese star a two-year contract with a salary of 15 million euros per season (R$ 92 million), about half of what he earns on the Turin team.

Kylian Mbappé is close to changing the PSG fur Real Madrid. The two clubs reached an agreement and now only the announcement of the hiring of the young French star remains. The meringues increased their offer to 180 million euros (BRL 1.1 billion) and, it seems, Florentino Peréz will finally manage to take the striker to the Santiago Bernabéu.

At Champions League, O Paris Saint-Germain fell in the same bracket as City, the opponent who eliminated him in last season’s semifinals. RB Leipzig and Brugge complete group A. B has Madrid’s athletic, Liverpool, Harbor and Milan. In D, the more than traditional Real Madrid and Inter Milan, while on the E three “heavyweights” appear: Bayern Munchen and Barcelona, besides the Benfica. Finally, the H gathers Chelsea and Juventus.

See the main news this Thursday (26):

