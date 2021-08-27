Botafogo visits leader Coritiba and may enter the G4 of Serie B

O Botafogo has on Friday night what promises to be one of the most difficult and important games in this Serie B. Trying to keep his good moment, alvinegro visits the leader Coritiba, at 9.30 pm, at Couto Pereira, for the 21st round of the competition.

With 39 points, the people from Paraná want to defend their invincibility as home team. In nine games so far, there have been five wins and four draws. Coxa’s coach, the Paraguayan Gustavo Morinigo, will not have the midfielder Edson Carioca and the attacker William Alves, bruised, but the attacker Luizão is recovered and should be an option for the bank.

O Botafogo go to Curitiba eyeing the G4. If they win, the team coached by Enderson Moreira will join the group of clubs that gain access to the Series A —currently, alvinegro is in seventh, with 32 points, just one behind the fourth, the Guarani.

Enderson returns to command the team on the edge of the lawn after serving a suspension imposed by the Superior Court of Sports Justice, for indiscipline. without the bruises Hugo and Diego Gonçalves, the trainer must choose the entries from Jonathan Silva and Warley. Luís Oyama is available after serving suspension, but must start the game on the bench.

Showing the same optimism and caution, the steering wheel Pedro Castro said the cast knows that the opponent “is not for nothing in the first place”.

— It will be a very difficult game, but we also have a qualified team. We’re going to have a great game that gives us confidence for the championship sequence.