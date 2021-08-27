Bottas sets the fastest time and leads the F1 TL1 in Belgium. Hamilton is 18th

Valtteri Bottas started the Belgian F1 GP weekend off on the right foot. This Friday (27), the Finn appeared in the final stretch of the first free practice to place himself as the fastest in the first activity.

The Mercedes competitor scored a time of 1min47s854 with a soft tire to place himself in the first position in the table. With 17 laps completed during the entire session, he finished as the fastest in a session marked by occasional appearances of rain.

Who finished the training in second place was Max Verstappen. The Dutchman from Red Bull showed great pace and led most of the training with a hard tire, but completed the activity at 0s164 from first place.

Pierre Gasly finished the morning in third place, while Ferrari showed great pace, staying inside the top-5 with Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc in fourth and fifth respectively.

Formula 1 returns this Friday for the second free practice of the Belgian Formula 1 GP. F1Mania will be LIVE and in REAL TIME with all F1 information on the Hungaroring.

Check out the first free practice of the F1 Belgium GP:

Spa-Francorchamps is the stage for the return of the 2021 F1 season. This Friday, the weather dawned quite overcast and cold, with the thermometer indicating 12ºC and the asphalt reaching 15ºC, with very humid air at 91%.

Minutes before the clock started running on the Belgian circuit, rain began to be present on the track. Although it was only a light drizzle, heavy clouds roamed the region of the racecourse.

The weekend marks some important achievements for some riders on the grid. While Daniel Ricciardo reaches his 200th GP, Lando Norris and George Russell line up for the 50th race.

Carlos Sainz was the first to leave the pits with the clock running. However, the Spaniard was slow to put on intermediate tires, coming on a reconnaissance lap. Afterwards, Charles Leclerc, Valtteri Bottas and Mick Schumacher also took to the track.

Lando Norris was the first competitor to leave the pits with the slick tire. As soon as he started accelerating at Spa-Francorchamps, the driver indicated that the track was completely dry. Meanwhile, Sergio Pérez used hard tires.

In fact, the English from McLaren was the first to score a fast mark after almost 15 minutes of training. The mark was 1min50s191, but was soon beaten by Vettel with 1min49s324.

Conditions were still a bit tricky as Kimi Räikkönen and Yuki Tsunoda were riding in turn 1, near the pit exit. However, both the Alfa Romeo and Alpha Tauri driver managed to correct the cars and resumed training.

With 37 minutes left for the checkered flag, the order on the timesheet was Esteban Ocon with 1min48s087, followed by Charles Leclerc, Valtteri Bottas, Vettel and Pierre Gasly completing the fastest five of the moment.

In the first nine, all were within the 1min47s box. The Mercedes Finn, who occupied the tenth place, was at 1:48s096, 1s217 behind the pointer.

Entering the final phase of free practice, the order in the table was Verstappen, Pérez, Sainz, Ocon, Pierre Gasly, Ricciardo, Leclerc, Stroll, Vettel and a surprising Nicholas Laitfi completing the top ten.

With just under 18 minutes to end the session, the riders were starting to try other tyres. At this point, on soft tyres, Stroll took second while Latifi was third, both behind Verstappen.

Towards the end, Bottas, who left for the track with a soft tire, jumped to first place by scoring 1:45s099. Meanwhile, when Hamilton was on his fast lap, he ended up shutting down and nearly thrown out by Latifi, placing 16th.

With less than 2 minutes left for the end of training and the rain is back in Spa-Francorchamps. First, a few drops were registered in the pitlane, with Ferrari shortly thereafter reporting that there was also water in turns 1 and 5.

Training ended in Belgium. Bottas maintains the first place and finishes as the fastest in the first session on the Belgian circuit. Verstappen comes in second, with Gasly, Sainz and Leclerc, the latter two showing good Ferrari pace, completing the top-5.

1 – Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes), 1:45:199

2 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull), 1:45:363

3 – Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri), 1min45s699

4 – Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), 1:45:818

5 – Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), 1:45:935

6 – Sergio Perez (Red Bull), 1:46:127

7 – Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin), 1:46:177

8 – Lando Norris (McLaren), 1min46336

9 – Esteban Ocon (Alpine), 1min46s497

10 – Fernando Alonso (Alpine), 1:46:612

11 – Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), 1:46:649

12 – Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren), 1:46s683

13 – Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo Racing), 1min46s755

14 – George Russell (Williams), 1:46:772

15 – Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri), 1min46s928

16 – Nicholas Latifi (Williams), 1:47:101

17 – Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo Racing), 1min28s125

18 – Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), 1min48s224

19 – Nikita Mazepin (Haas), 1:48s705

20 – Mick Schumacher (Haas), 1:49:059