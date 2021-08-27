Brasi exports donkeys, tilapia, popcorn and avocado

Between 2000 and 2019, Brazil ranked second on the list of the largest soybean exporters in the world, behind the United States. Last year, it started to lead this list, with the sale of 84 million tons of soy, which represents 50% of the world trade in the grain.

But we don’t stop there: we are still the second largest exporter of corn, with 38 million tons, cotton, with 2.4 million tons, and sugar, with 30.8 million tons. That, not to mention meat – chicken, beef and pork…

However, in the list of exportable agribusiness items, there are products that, despite not attracting much attention, as they are not part of the commodity group (products that have their prices set on stock exchanges), are quite attractive on the international market, both for rural producers and for companies. Popcorn, avocado, farmed fish and even meat and donkey skins are some of them, and demand has only increased since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to data from the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (MAPA), in 2020, Brazil exported 98,900 tons of corn for popcorn, 7,600 tons of avocado, 6,900 tons of tilapia and almost 90,000 donkeys .

The biggest attraction of donkeys is the skin, an item overvalued by traditional Chinese medicine, but which can lead to the extinction of the species in the country, since the animal’s reproduction does not keep pace with the slaughter.