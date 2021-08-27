Brazil has a shower of diamonds on the 3rd day of the Paralympics

Medals rained down for Brazil at the Tokyo Paralympic Games on Thursday night and Friday night, with nine in total, on the best green and yellow day. We won five with gold alone, four of which in athletics: Silvânia Costa, in the long jump T11; Yeltsin Jacques, on the 5000m T11; Petrúcio Ferreira, in the 100 meters T47 and Wallace dos Santos in the F55 shot put.







Petrucio Ferreira is the fastest man in the world Photo: Ale Cabral/CPB

The other gold was won in swimming by Wendell Belarmino, in the 50m freestyle in class S11. The only silver medal of the day also came from swimming with Gabriel Bandeira, in the 200m freestyle S14, including breaking the record in the Americas.

The three bronze medals were: Washington Junior, in the 100m T47, in athletics; swimmer Maria Carolina Santiago, on the 100m backstroke S12; and João Victor Teixeira, in the shot put

Athletics

Petrúcio Ferreira remains the fastest man in Paralympic sport. At the Tokyo-2020 Games, Petrúcio won the gold medal in the T47 class 100m dash, for whom his arm was amputated, and there was a double from Brazil: Washington Júnior won the bronze. The silver went to the Polish Michal Darus. In the race, Brazil also had Lucas de Souza, who came in sixth place.

The shot put completed Brazil’s day in Paralympic athletics very well. Wallace Santos won the gold medal, with the right to a world record in the F55 class, for those who have a spinal injury and compete in a wheelchair (the F is for field, that is, a field dispute and not a track dispute). Besides him, João Victor Teixeira was third in the F37 class shot (athletes with cerebral palsy, who can walk) with the bronze medal.

Wallace Santos scored 12.63m on the fifth and final throw, when he broke the record. Other brands of his would be enough for gold: 12.45m and 12.46m. The silver went to Ruzhdi Ruzhdi (12.23m), from Bulgaria, and the bronze went to Lech Stoltman (12.15m), from Poland. Second place held the record.

João Victor Teixeira won the medal with a 14.45m throw. Gold for Albert Khinchagov (RUS), with 15.78m, and silver for Ahmed Ben Moslah (TUN), with 14.50m. In the race, Emanoel Victor, another Brazilian in the final, was 7th, a mark that was also quite expressive.

Swimming

No less than three medals, one of each weight, were won: Wendell Belarmino took gold in the 50m freestyle in class s11 (severe visual impairment), Gabriel Bandeira celebrated silver in the 200m freestyle in class s14 (intellectual disability) and Maria Carolina Santiago won bronze in the 100m backstroke in class s12 (moderate visual impairment).

In the same race as Belarmino, Matheus Rheine came in sixth place. Daniel Dias competed in the final of the 50m butterfly class s5 (amputates or with congenital malformations in the upper and lower limbs) and came in sixth as well. In the 50m butterfly class s5, Joana Neves was fourth and Esthefany Rodrigues, sixth.

Table tennis

Two Brazilians guaranteed passage to the semifinals: Bruna Alexandre (class 10) and Cátia Oliveira (class 1-2). As the sport does not have a third-placed dispute, at least bronzes are already guaranteed. Paulo Sergio Salmin (class 7) ended up eliminated in the round of 16 and Israel Stroh, from the same class, fell in the quarterfinals. David Andrade, Danielle Rauen, Leticia Rodrigues, Millena dos Santos, Carlos Carbinatti and David de Freitas all fell out of the group stage.

sitting volleyball

It was very difficult, but the women’s team defeated Canada 3 sets to 2 in their debut. The team even saved an opposing match point before managing to close the tie-break at 17-15.

goalball

The Brazilian women’s team came to be losing 3-0 to Japan, but managed to react and drew 4-4 with the hosts. With two more games to be played in the group stage, a victory should guarantee the classification, as in a group with five teams, four qualify. The men’s team also got a big reaction. After losing 4-2 to Algeria, it turned to 10-4 and was very close to a spot in the next stage.

Judo

Two Brazilians entered the mat, Thiago Marques and Karla Cardoso, the first was eliminated after being defeated by the Japanese Takaaki Hirai, while the second also lost in the first fight to the German Ramona Brussig and had a chance in the repechage, but suffered another setback this time against Russian Alesia Stepaniuk. In Paralympic judo, only the visually impaired compete.

Cycling

No Brazilian managed to qualify for the finals of the day in Tokyo: in the individual pursuit, André Luiz Grizante, in the C4 4000m, and Lauro Chaman, in the C5 4000m, failed to qualify, as well as Carlos Alberto Gomes in the 1000m time trial qualifying event, class C1 and Ana Raquel Lins, in the 500m time trial of class C4-5 500m.

Wheelchair Tennis

Daniel Rodrigues opened participation in the Paralympics in Tokyo against the Swede Stefan Olsson, but ended up defeated by 2 sets to 0, partial 6/3 and 6/2.

Equestrianism

Riding the Milenium horse, Sergio Oliva finished 10th with a punctual 69,643 in individual training in class 1 equestrianism, which has wheelchair athletes with little balance in the trunk and/or impairment of functions in all four limbs. The gold went to Roxanne Trunnel, from the United States.

archery

The best performance of Brazilian athletes was Jane Karla, who was in fourth place in the individual compound. In addition to her, in the women’s singles recurve, Fabíola Dergovics was in 11th position; Helcio Luiz finished tenth in the men’s individual W1 and Rejane Cândida finished in 11th place in the women’s individual W1.

*With information from Estadão Conteúdo, Lance and Gazeta Esportiva