Brazil loses to the USA in the 2nd game in goalball

The Brazilian men’s goalball team was defeated by the United States by 8-6, today (26), in its second match in the Tokyo Paralympics. Yesterday (25), in its debut, Brazil had beaten Lithuania, current Paralympic champion, by 11 to 2 in the debut. Now, he didn’t have the same luck against the silver medalists in Rio-2016.

Brazil suffered from the great performance of Calaham Young, who scored five of the eight in the United States team of goalball, a modality played by athletes with visual impairments from classes B1, B2 and B3 – all, however, wear visors that leave them without any vision during the game. For the national team, bronze in the Paralympics in Rio, the highlight in the defeat was Leomon Moreno, author of three goals.

In today’s match, Romario Marques opened the scoring for Brazil at the beginning of the dispute. Calahan Young tied for the US later. Josemarcio Sousa, known as Parazinho, put the Brazilian team ahead again. The Americans sought a tie with Tyler Merren. In the final seconds of the first half, Parazinho scored against, which left the USA in a 3-2 lead on the scoreboard.

At the beginning of the final stage, Leomon Moreno tied the game for the Brazilians. The selection turned shortly after, with another goal from Moreno, but the Americans drew 4-4 with Matt Simpson.

Moreno reached his third goal in the game, Brazil’s fifth, in penalty, leaving the national team in advantage again. The United States tied with Young with just six minutes to go. Shortly thereafter, the Americans’ comeback came with Daryl Walker, with five minutes left to play.

Brazil wasted a penalty and soon after saw the USA increase their lead in the lead with Young, who still scored once again in the final stretch. In the last minute, Parazinho scored another goal for the Brazilian team, but he did not avoid the defeat by 8 to 6.

The Brazilian team returns to play tomorrow, at 8:30 am (GMT), when they face Algeria in their third match in Group A. The top four from each of the two groups of five advance to the quarter-finals, when the brackets intersect.