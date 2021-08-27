Brazil records the lowest average of deaths in the year

Brazil registered today the lowest moving average of covid-19 deaths in 2021. The index was 696, according to data obtained by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part, with the state health departments.

In the last 24 hours, the secretariats reported 875 deaths due to the coronavirus. With that, the country reached a total of 577,605 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The moving average is calculated from the numbers of the last seven days and is considered the most reliable data to analyze the progress or return of the pandemic, as it corrects the fluctuations in the records of the secretariats, which work in the on-call schedule for holidays and the end of week.

In the last five days, the index was below 800. In 2021, the average reached above a thousand for 191 consecutive days. Last year, the maximum time she stayed at this level was 31 days.

Despite the drop in the overall rates of the pandemic, experts warn of the importance of continuing to follow health protocols because of the delta variant, which is more transmissible.

As of 20:00 yesterday, 30,288 new cases of coronaviruses have also been registered. Thus, the total number of diagnoses made since the beginning of the pandemic reached 20,675,343.

Three states have not registered any deaths in the last 24 hours: Acre, Amapá and Goiás. In the latter, however, the Health Department is still investigating more than 400 deaths.

In the variation, Acre, Rio de Janeiro, Sergipe and Distrito Federal increased. Another four registered stability and 19 are falling. The general average in Brazil is -20%, that is, falling.

This index is compared to even 14 days ago. If it stays below -15%, it indicates a downward trend. Above 15%, it is considered that the picture is of acceleration. Between these two levels, the scenario is one of stability.

Ministry of Health data

In the last 24 hours, Brazil registered 920 new deaths caused by covid-19, according to a bulletin released today by the Ministry of Health. So far, the disease has caused 577,565 deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to data provided by the federal government, there were 31,024 positive tests for covid-19 in Brazil between yesterday and today. As of March 2020, the total number of confirmed cases reached 20,676,561.

According to Jair Bolsonaro’s (non-party) government, there have been 19,609,503 recovered covid-19 cases so far, with another 489,493 being followed up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, G1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.