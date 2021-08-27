Brazilian team announces decision on athletes barred this Friday – 08/27/2021

The Brazilian team wants to announce today (27) its plan B with new squads to resolve the conflict of athletes who were barred by European leagues for the summoning of the triple round of the World Cup qualifiers. At first, the committee’s decision was not to face the clubs, but to demand a position from FIFA.

In recent days, the CBF said that it trusted the highest football entity to solve the problems and was even optimistic about the release of athletes who play in Spain and Italy. The lack of a position beyond the first letter released, however, changes the picture.

Because of this, the commission has already analyzed possible substitutes for the list that would not be able to present itself in Brazil. They are the following names: Alisson, Ederson, Thiago Silva, Fabinho, Fred, Gabriel Jesus, Raphinha, Roberto Firmino and Richarlison (Premier League); Eder Militão, Matheus Cunha and Casemiro (La Liga); Alex Sandro and Danilo (Serie A).

The joint decision of the teams from England, Spain and Italy gives strength to the teams and practically makes it impossible for the athletes to complain, who would need to respond as a group to the pressure if they wanted to represent their country.

Of the athletes from abroad, only Neymar, Marquinhos, Bruno Guimarães, Lucas Paquetá, Claudinho and Lucas Veríssimo will be able to perform. They start arriving in Brazil on the weekend and start training on Monday, with those with weekend commitments arriving on Tuesday at the latest.

Brazil will face Chile, on Thursday, away from home, Argentina, on Sunday (5), in São Paulo, and Peru, on Thursday (9), in Recife.

As Marcel Rizzo’s blog has already shown, a further postponement of the Qualifiers is not possible in view of the calendar until the 2022 World Cup, in Qatar. In addition, the journalist has also explained that FIFA is not considering punishing the rebels for fear of defeat in court because of the health restrictions caused by the pandemic.

The CBF has already announced changes in the table to prevent clubs from being harmed during the FIFA Date and, with the new call-up with possible new athletes from Brazilian teams, the list of changes may increase.

