Brock dreams of a free-kick for Cruzeiro: ‘I always try to train’

Brock bets on the strong left foot kick to score the first goal for the Fox (Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro)

“I’ve always been considered a player with a strong kick, so I’ve always tried to perfect that part. Not a placed ball, a more aggressive kick. If I have time during the week, I always try to train. Now we come from a sequence of many games, so it became more complicated to work on this specific part. But I always try to improve myself. And, of course, we need the foul to happen to be able to hit”.

Brock scored a free kick while defending Gois in 2018. In the 3-0 victory over Grmio Anpolis, for the ninth round of the state’s Group B, the defender finished with strength towards the center of the goal, and goalkeeper Joo Vitor couldnt hold back. At Cruzeiro, the shirt 14 hopes to calibrate the p to balance the net in the duel against the CRB, at 4 pm on Sunday, at Rei Pel, in Macei-AL, for the 21st round. He also says he is satisfied if there is another rebound – like what happened in Thiago’s goal against Nutico.

“In the last two games the foul happened, and I had the opportunity to hit. Of course I want the goal to come out, but if I can help the team in another way, with the goalkeeper rebounding, it’s a good size. I’ve already scored a free kick in my career, but I want to do it for Cruzeiro. Hopefully it’s in the next game, if I get the chance, I’ll definitely want to hit it and have the chance to do it again.”

Since the hiring of coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo, Eduardo Brock has established himself in defense alongside Ramon. Cruzeiro, in turn, achieved three victories and two draws in five games – 73.33% success rate -, left the relegation zone and renewed the fans’ expectations regarding the fight for access. The challenge will be to overcome teams that are in the G4, such as CRB and also Gois – their rivals on Saturday, September 4, at 7 pm, at the Hail Pinheiro stadium (Serrinha), in Goinia-GO.

“We are already seeing a good, reliable and quality game growing. It was visible and notorious in the last matches. Now come the confrontations with teams that are up there. They are important games, especially this one against CRB, which is a game of extreme difficulty. We are preparing a lot during the week and we will continue to grow in order to play a good game and evolve in terms of performance. I think this game will show the strength of Cruzeiro and that we will fight at the top”.

At 30, Eduardo Brock played 15 games for Cruzeiro this season. Graduated in Grmio’s youth categories, the defender reported in an interview ESPNIt is in March that he almost quit football after frustrated negotiations in 2011 with four teams in Europe: Milan, Italy, Romanians Targu Mures and Danamo Bucharest, and Mons, Belgium.

In 2012, Brock received an offer to earn R$5,000 a month as a driver, but continued in football and signed with Canoas, from the first division of the Gacho Championship, with a salary of R$2,000. It was the passport to establish himself in football, as the athlete grew in production and attracted the attention of other clubs: Novo Hamburgo, Juventude, Aimor, Brasil de Pelotas, Paran Clube, Gois, Cear and Cruzeiro.