Bruna Marquezine records a series of Netflix in a bikini in a Rio hotel

The actress Bruna Marquezine exhibited total fitness only in a bikini during the recording of the series Maldives, gives Netflix, throughout the afternoon of this Thursday (26), in a luxury hotel located in São Conrado, a neighborhood in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro.

At the time, the famous 26-year-old wore a bathing suit and chose a purple bikini, as well as sunglasses during the shooting of scenes that still featured the actresses Manu Gavassi and Sheron Menezes on site.

Holder of a body, Bruna Marquezine flaunted the defined curves and the turbo butt as she paraded by the pool. Following all safety protocols, the direction and filming team wore face shields due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Maldives, a series on Netflix, brings together the trio of actresses and other names such as Carol Castro, Klebber Toledo, Samuel Melo, Guilherme Winter, Vanessa Gerbelli, Ângela Vieira and Ricky Tavares – who was named as an alleged affair by Bruna Marquezine -, in the cast. The debut forecast remains for the second half of this year.

