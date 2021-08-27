Caixa Econômica Federal launches new FGTS website

Caixa Econômica Federal launched, this Wednesday (25), the new website of the Employment Compensation Fund (FGTS) . The site can be accessed at www.fgts.gov.br.

According to the institution, the portal was developed based on surveys, which identified the main needs of users.

“With this action, while Caixa’s current management facilitates virtual communication with the Fund’s client, it celebrates the removal of the exception from the 2020 FGTS balance sheet, a fact that had not occurred since 2015, as well as celebrating the completion of the deposit of the 2020 FGTS profit in the workers’ accounts, before the statutory deadline of August 31”, he stated in a press release.

This information is available on the new FGTS website, which receives more than 8 million hits per year, an average of 660 thousand hits per month, from over 150 countries.

New FGTS website

The new website has a modern design and a completely revised content, adaptable to all screen formats and to the most varied electronic devices (computer, tablet and smartphone).

In addition, search engines and content location were optimized and content categorized for each niche – Worker, Employer and Investment.

In the Investments area, there is information about the Fund’s investments, Financing and FGTS Programs.

On the FGTS TV, the website’s interactive area, videos produced by CAIXA relating to the Fund are available, in addition to the meetings of the Board of Trustees, which are broadcast live on the page, according to the Board’s meeting calendar.

According to Caixa, “browsing the site was designed to be a pleasant experience for the user, with subjects of greater public interest being highlighted on the first page.”

Transparency

The institution states that to reinforce its commitment to transparency and governance in the management of the FGTS, it has also created a page dedicated to the fund’s reports, financial statements, balance sheets and balance sheets, which renders accounts to society and confirms the importance of the FGTS for Brazil.

“Transparency in the relationship with citizens, seriousness in accountability, agility in the distribution of BRL 8.1 billion of profit in the more than 191 million workers’ accounts ahead of schedule, in addition to the removal of the exception from the 2020 balance sheet of the FGTS, end up demonstrating the commitment of the bank’s current management to transparency in the administration and operation of the Guarantee Fund”.