Camaquã shows a new decrease in active cases of Covid-19

This Thursday, August 26, the city of Camaquã presented a new decrease in active cases of Covid-19. With new patients recovered, Camaquã has only 13 patients with active disease, the lowest number in more than a year.

The city had the confirmation of only one new case, a 72-year-old elderly woman with mild symptoms. The epidemiological bulletin had a reduction in active and hospitalized cases with the disease.

The city has 7,677 confirmed cases, with 7,513 patients recovered and 13 still active. Click here and check out today’s newsletter.

Camaquã has 31 patients with flu-like symptoms being monitored.

To date, there have been 149 deaths related to Covid-19.

With regard to hospitalized patients, the city has four beds in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Hospital Nossa Senhora Aparecida and none in clinical beds.

Vaccination

The Municipal Health Department of Camaquã is anticipating this Thursday (26), the second dose of the vaccine against Covid-19.

People who have the second dose scheduled in pencil on the vaccination card until September 10th, can be awarded the second dose.

Vaccination takes place at the Viégas Immunization Center, from 8:30 am to 9 pm.

For more information, just contact the team at: (51) 3671 4893.

The anticipation of the second dose of the vaccine was possible after the arrival of new doses from Pfizer and Fiocruz/AstraZeneca.

The first dose of the vaccine continues to be applied to people aged 18 or over.

