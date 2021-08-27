Camera Record presents stories of those who crossed limits to achieve a muscular body

This Sunday, 29/08, the Camera Record will tell stories of people who exaggerated in exercises, diet and procedures to try to satiate their obsession with a muscular body. Name of ace, nickname of character from comics and movies. Romário dos Santos, 31, cultivated muscles early on that earned him the reputation of the “Brazilian Hulk”. A resident of Caldas Novas, in Goiás, he started working out at 16 years old. The search for a strong-looking body, however, led him to a dangerous shortcut: he even applied synthol – an injectable oil that helps to inflate muscles. “Each month, my arm had a different measure”, he says.

The Brazilian Hulk got big, but not satisfied. “It ends up becoming an obsession. And everything that becomes an obsession, ends up affecting your psychological condition. I went into depression, anxiety crisis, it was a very complicated phase of my life”, he admits. Camera Record first met Romário in 2018. He worked out from Sunday to Sunday and ate nine meals a day – a volume of food capable of filling a bowl. Three years later, the Hulk de Goiás is sorry. “It was a character that I embodied a few years ago to be able to replace an emptiness I had in me,” he says. But and now? How to deal with inflated arms, a situation that seems irreversible?

In Rio de Janeiro, we found another ‘Hulk’. Antônio Carlos Geraldo gained fame alongside his friend Álvaro Pereira – who, in turn, became known as Conan. The two even used veterinary drugs in search of muscles. Today, the carioca Hulk has to deal with the consequences of excessive exercise. She feels the pain of hernias and has difficulty walking. “I knew that there could also have consequences, but even so I took the risk”, says Antônio Carlos. Unfortunately, he also no longer has the partnership of his friend Álvaro, because ‘Conan’ died.

