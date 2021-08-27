Capitol Cops Sue Trump for Incitement to Attack Jan 6 | World

In the lawsuit filed in federal court in Washington, law enforcement officers allege that the attack was the culmination of months of Trump rhetoric, who they say knew of the potential for violence and actively encouraged it in hopes of interrupting certification of Trump’s election victory. President Joe Biden.

The lawsuit alleges that Trump conspired with far-right groups The Proud Boys and The Oathkeepers, as well as far-right political agents like Roger Stone and Ali Alexander, who released Trump’s speech near the White House just before the attack on the Capitol.

“Trump, along with other defendants, deliberately and persistently made and encouraged false claims of electoral fraud to discredit the election result and maliciously incite revolt among his supporters,” the lawsuit states.

The case is the latest in a series of lawsuits that attempt to hold Trump accountable for encircling a mob of his supporters on Capitol Hill.

Four people died on the day of the invasion, one shot by police and the other three from natural causes. A Capitol police officer who was attacked by protesters died the next day. Four police officers who participated in the defense of the Capitol later killed themselves.