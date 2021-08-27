Cariocas will have to prove vaccination to work out or go to the movies; nightclubs remain prohibited | Rio de Janeiro

As of September 1st, cariocas will have to prove that they have been vaccinated in order to enter places of collective use in the city (see list of establishments below) .

Mayor Eduardo Paes (PSD) published this Friday (27) four decrees with a view to the Covid pandemic. Three have to do with proof of vaccination.

This voucher can be the digital vaccination card from ConnectSUS or a letterhead from the Municipal Health Department. Anyone who has only taken the first dose and is waiting for the second application must also show that it is not their turn yet.

1 of 1 ConnectSUS App — Photo: Eduardo Pierre/G1 ConnectSUS app — Photo: Eduardo Pierre/G1

Proof of vaccination for enter places of collective use ; Proof of vaccination for perform elective surgeries (non-emergency); Proof of vaccination for continue receiving the Carioca Family Card ; And the extension of restrictive measures in the city until September 13—no changes from previous decrees.

What are the places of collective use?

gyms , swimming pools, training and fitness centers and social clubs;

, swimming pools, training and fitness centers and social clubs; Olympic villages, stadiums and sports halls;

movie theaters , theaters , concert halls, game rooms, circuses, children’s recreation and skating rinks;

, , concert halls, game rooms, circuses, children’s recreation and skating rinks; entertainment activities, except when expressly prohibited;

places of visitation tourist , museums, art galleries and exhibitions, aquarium, amusement parks , theme parks, water parks, presentations and drive-in;

, museums, art galleries and exhibitions, aquarium, , theme parks, water parks, presentations and drive-in; conferences, conventions and trade fairs.

The decree states that each establishment must carry out the entrance control., as long as it does not generate agglomeration.

Bars, restaurants, malls and stores were not included in the decree and they are free to enter — as long as they respect the rules of social distancing already in force.

How to download ConnectSUS?

The app is available on both Android and iOS systems. You must have an account on the gov.br portal, which gives access to different federal government services.

Once connected, just click on Vaccines in the field quick action; then, Digital Vaccination Card. If you prefer, print the document.

Restriction for elective surgeries

Also from next Wednesday, elective surgeries will be restricted to vaccinated. The measure applies to both the public network and private hospitals.

Elective surgery is any non-urgent procedure, usually scheduled and in some specialty — such as the removal of cataracts from the eyes. Emergency operations are cleared.

Until the last update of this article, the city hall had not clarified how those benefiting from the income transfer program will have to prove vaccination, nor whether the registration would be automatically updated.

The decree only says that “the inclusion and maintenance of all beneficiaries in the Carioca Family Card, as a measure of exceptional health interest, are subject to prior proof by beneficiaries of vaccination against Covid-19”.

Extension of restrictive measures

The fourth decree extended until September 13th, the restrictive measures already in force. The use of mask is still mandatory.

Nightclubs, discos & dance halls

follow prohibited , as well as parties with ticket sales in public and private areas.

Bars, cafeterias, restaurants and kiosks

permission to consume only customers sitting with a minimum distance of 1.5 meters

with a minimum distance of 1.5 meters tables and chairs limited to eight occupants

live music allowed

Theaters, concerts and presentations

allowed, with a minimum distance of 1.5 meters between participants

40% maximum capacity indoors

60% maximum capacity in open places, with only the public seated