CBF changes the date of Cruzeiro x Ponte Preta, for the 23rd round of Serie B

In the round of Serie B, Cruzeiro beat Ponte Preta 1-0, at Moisés Lucarelli, in Campinas, for the fourth round (Photo: Igor Sales/Cruzeiro)

The Brazilian Football Confederation changed the date and time of Cruise x Ponte Preta, for the 23rd round of Serie B. The match initially scheduled for Tuesday, September 7th, at 4 pm, will be held on Saturday, 11 am, at 11 am.

Initially, Mineirão continues as the stage for the confrontation. However, Cruzeiro has plans to transfer the game to a stadium where it can receive the fans, as the city of Belo Horizonte has vetoed the presence of the public at sporting events in the city.

In the understanding of Mayor Alexandre Kalil and the health authorities of Belo Horizonte, there was disrespect to COVID-19 prevention protocols in the two test events: Atlético x River Plate, for the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores (17,030 fans), and Cruzeiro x Confiança , for the 20th round of Serie B (4,730 fans).

Cruzeiro’s board of directors understood the position of PBH, but does not want to give up the support of the stands. The idea is to enable the use of the Arena do Jacaré, in Sete Lagoas. Although the stadium has 18 thousand seats, the Fire Department report authorizes the use of 10,066 seats.

The club’s expectation is to be able to fill 30% of the stadium’s total capacity – that is, just over 5,000 fans. The club hired Green Gramados Esportivos to take care of the revitalization of the arena’s lawn. The investment is calculated at R$10 thousand.

Cruzeiro will still need authorization from the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) to receive public in games away from Belo Horizonte, in addition to the approval of the video referee (VAR) for Arena do Jacaré by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).