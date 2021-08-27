Champions draw puts PSG and Manchester City in the same group: see the keys

This Thursday, UEFA held the draw for the group stage of the Champions League 2021/2022. The highlight was the reunion between Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City, who faced each other in the semifinals of the last edition. Both face off in group A, with RB Leipzig and Club Brugge. The first round of the competition starts on the 14th and 15th of September.

Another strong group formed was E, which includes Bayern Munich, Barcelona, ​​Benfica and Dinamo de Kyev. This will be the first time that Barça and Bayern will meet again since the Bavarians’ 8-2 thrashing of the 2019/2020 Champions League.

Defending champions Chelsea will be joined by Juventus in group H, along with Zenit and Malmo. Real Madrid, Internazionale and Shakhtar meet again in the group stage, representing group D, alongside debutants Sheriff Tiraspor.

Liverpool, who won the 18/19 Champions League, is in group B, with Atlético de Madrid, Porto and Milan.

Check out the draw keys:

A GROUP

Manchester City

PSG

RB Leipzig

Club Brugge

GROUP B

Madrid’s athletic

Liverpool

Harbor

Milan

GROUP C

sporting

Borussia Dortmund

Ajax

Besiktas

GROUP D

international

Real Madrid

Shakhtar Donetsk

Sheriff Tiraspor

GROUP E

Bayern Munchen

Barcelona

Benfica

Kyev Dynamo

GROUP F

Villarreal

Manchester United

atalanta

young boys

GROUP G

Lille

Seville

RB Salzburg

Wolfsburg

GROUP H

Chelsea

youth

Zenit

malmo

