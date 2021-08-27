Chance seen? Cruzeiro’s under-20 top scorer trains with the main team

Fan listens to advice from Belletti, Cruzeiro’s assistant, during training at Toca II (Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro) Depending on the performance in training at Toca da Raposa II, the striker Victor Fan, aged 20, may receive an opportunity very soon with coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo.

One of Cruzeiro’s top scorers in the dispute for the Brazilian Under-20 Championship, a tournament in which he has already scored four goals in six games, Fan returned to training with the professional team this Thursday. Luxembourg prepares the team for the match against CRB, this Sunday, at 4 pm, at King Pel, in Macei-AL.

The young striker was called to work at the same time that Marcelo Moreno was released to perform Seleo Boliviana. Therefore, Fan lives the expectation of being able to at least be related to a Raposa commitment in the B Series of the Brazilian Championship.

Hired at the end of March for the under-20 team, Vitor Leque has the economic rights linked to the Atltico-GO. Cruzeiro has the option of buying a percentage at the end of the loan agreement. Born in Cuiab, Mato Grosso, Vtor was given chances on Drago’s professional team last season.

On the basis of cruise, Fan has already acted in different positions in the offensive sector. The striker has already done the role of the traditional 9 shirt, but he also played the leading role. In total, there are nine games and four goals scored.

Change in all sectors

For the game in front of the CRB, Luxembourg will be forced to make changes in all sectors of the team.

On the front row, the coach will not have right-back Norberto, who suffered an injury to the posterior muscles of his right thigh in Cruzeiro’s 1-0 victory over Confiana, last Friday. As Cceres is not yet expected to meet the conditions for the game, the vacancy can take Rmulus.

If the midfielder is improvised on the right flank, the space in midfield must be occupied by Flvio. Luxembourg also has the return of Marcinho, recovered from the COVID-19, but the shipowner would hardly be able to start the game in Alagoas.

Already in attack, the coach of Cruzeiro decides, possibly between Rafael Sobis and Thiago, Marcelo Moreno’s replacement, who performed Seleo Boliviana for World Cup qualifiers.