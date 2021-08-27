Check out the results of Quina 5642 and Lotofácil 2318 on this Thursday (26/8)

posted on 8/26/2021 7:55 PM / updated on 8/26/2021 8:40 PM



Caixa Econômica Federal drew, this Thursday night (8/26), five lotteries: Quina’s 5642 contests; 2266 of the Double Seine; 1681 from Timemania, 2318 from Lotofácil and 499 from Lucky Day. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, at Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.

quinine



Quina, with an estimated prize of R$ 1.5 million, had the following numbers drawn: 05-27-05-29.

The number of Quina winners and the proration can be checked here.

double sena



Dupla Sena had the following numbers drawn: 38-44-32-46-05-34 in the first draw; and 15-39-26-40-25-08 in the second. The expected prize was R$1.9 million.

The number of Dupla Sena winners and the prorating can be checked here.

timemania



Timemania, with an estimated prize of R$ 20 million, presented the following result: 07-52-75-57-28-17-20. The team of the heart is Gama, from the Federal District.

The amount of Timemania winners and the proration can be checked here.

Lucky day



With an estimated prize of R$ 200 thousand, the Lucky Day had the following result: 11-14-12-08-20-21-09. The month of luck is May.

The number of Lucky Day winners and the proration can be checked here.

lotof easy



Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 3.5 million to whoever hits the 15 tens, presented the following result: 16-02-21-13-11-24-18-25-19-20-06-07 -05-08-17.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

