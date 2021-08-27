Chico Pinheiro criticizes Paulo Guedes and uses a phrase by Bolsonaro

Journalist Chico Pinheiro criticized minister Paulo Guedes and recent statements softening the increase in electricity bills. The anchor of “Bom Dia Brasil” made fun of a catchphrase of the right and far right used in the 2018 elections and which was said by Jair Bolsonaro (no party) in possession in January 2019.

At the live entrance to “Bom Dia São Paulo”, Chico highlighted that the maintenance of the red flag on the electricity bill for September could be maintained in a decision by Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) today and become more expensive.

The tariff flags are charged to the electricity bill depending on the energy generation conditions in the country. When conditions are favorable, there is no charge (green flag). When there are problems, the highest level 2 yellow, red or red flags are charged.

Brazil should announce the red flag maintenance, at a higher level. Government keeps the red flag and the bill could go up even more. Minister Paulo Guedes said yesterday ‘no use sitting and crying’. What will you do then? Let’s turn off the light to see if we don’t run out of light or money. Chico Pinheiro

Yesterday, the Economy Minister stated that the extra fee should be increased again because of the water crisis. “It’s no use sitting around crying,” he said, at a public hearing in the Senate.

Guedes’ speech was also repudiated by Rodrigo Bocardi, who participated in Globo’s newscast.

We laugh at this scenario. In radio [CBN], we commented on the recent statements of minister Paulo Guedes and the result of the economy and someone went there and wrote: ‘master of the magicians’. Every hour he gets scared with things, every hour… There’s no action and attitude, no [precisamos de] statements like these, people are tired of knowing they have to save everything for life. Now another raise and ‘no, it’s okay’, ‘it looks like everything’s going to work out’. Another said that they promised the post and delivered the bomb to us. Rodrigo Bocardi

CHico Pinheiro and Rodrigo Bocardi criticized Paulo Guedes for economic fiasco and declarations Image: Playback/TV Globo

The increase in electricity bills should further impact the budget of Brazilian families. In August, Aneel did not readjust the tariff, but the red flag at level 2 was already in effect.

The Estado de S. Paulo newspaper showed that new internal government calculations point to the need for the level 2 red flag, currently at R$ 9.49 per 100 kilowatt-hours (kWh), to be raised to something between R $15 and R$20.

The color of the flag that indicates the higher value of the electricity bill was used as a criticism by Chico Pinheiro, who recalled the phrase said by Bolsonaro at the presidential inauguration in 2019. On the occasion, Bolsonaro said that the Brazilian flag “will never be red” in indirect to the PT governments and to the left, which in turn never tried to change the official colors of the Brazilian flag.