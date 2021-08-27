Children are found charred after fire in Barueri

O Fire Department located victims after one fire who hit a shed recycling products this thursday (26) in Barueri, in the Metropolitan Region of São Paulo. So far, four dead and eight wounded.

One drink was found charred. An woman and two others kids, aged 3 and 8 years, were removed from the place without life.

The Fire Department sent sixteen vehicles and 57 men to try to fight the flames, which started around 11 am and were controlled at 2:20 pm. About 60 000 liters of alcohol were stored on site. Due to the height of the flames and the risk of explosion, the Firefighters found it difficult to fight the fire.

Classes in schools in the region were suspended. The fire also hit cars that were on the streets in the region.

