‘Chupa Flamidia’: Instagram bug intrigues users; understand

If you went to Instagram last Wednesday night (25), you’ve probably come across a barrage of weird comments. Several pages had numerous comments with the message “Chupa flamídia”. The term is used by rival fans to refer to the Flamengo team from Rio de Janeiro.

Many internet users did not understand the situation. Lucas Rangel, digital influencer, questioned “what is suck flamidia”. Volleyball player Jaqueline was also intrigued: “So far I haven’t understood the reason for ‘flamidia’? My message box is pumping with it.” “Guys, what is this?”, reinforced a female follower. “I didn’t understand anything,” replied another user.

I’m trying to understand why everyone is saying “sucks flamidia” pic.twitter.com/SFWELchwEK — It’s Me In Life (@soueunavida) August 25, 2021

what is it sucking flamidia — rangel (@LucasRanngel) August 25, 2021

I’m more lost than blind in shooting with this “sucks flamidia” thing

Any kind soul to explain??? pic.twitter.com/OXNglY4Pl4 — ?? (@yaasouz4) August 25, 2021

What actually happened was just a bug from Instagram itself. Many users complained that when commenting on a post, the network “transformed” the content into the phrase “sucks flamidia”. According to Downdetector, only the comments on the social network were affected by the instability.

Yesterday, the official Instagram account reported that it was already aware of the error. “We’re aware that some people are having problems loading comments (we’re fixing this) and that some are seeing a lot of comments saying ‘nah he tweakin'” — in the case of Brazil, “sucks flaming.” Today (26), the press office of the social network reported to the TechWorld that the “problem has been resolved and all comments have been normalized”.