Cinema in Natal gives 90% discount for those who take D2 vaccine against covid – 08/26/2021 – News

After Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga announced that 7 million people have not yet completed the immunization cycle against Covid, the Ancar Ivanhoe shopping mall network launches the “Your Vaccine is Worth a Lot” campaign. Between the 25th of August and the 2nd of September, 19 shopping centers of the group, including Natal Shopping, will offer an exclusive 90% discount on the pair of movie tickets for 50 customers per day who can prove that they have taken the second dose.

Disclosure In Natal, cinema that joined the promotional network works at Natal Shopping

To ensure fun, just be among the first to present proof of application of the second dose at the exchange point with your identification document. Then just choose the day to enjoy your favorite movie. In all, the action is intended to benefit approximately one thousand people daily.

“Every day we impact thousands of people who frequent our malls. And why not use that power outreach to reinforce the importance of completing the immunization cycle against Covid? With the campaign, we found a way to encourage people who have not yet shown up to take the second dose in a light and fun way”, concludes Raquel Arruda, head of Marketing at Ancar Ivanhoe.

In Rio Grande do Norte, the action is valid at Natal Shopping for tickets for sessions from 10 am to 8 pm, from Monday to Thursday. Promotion is not cumulative.