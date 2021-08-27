Cléber, Luiz Paulo, Nenê and more 2: businessmen break the silence about Vasco reinforcements

According to “GE.com”, Stripe asked for new hires. The coach did not hide his desire and guaranteed that he remains in the Vasco, but with changes. With 28 points, Gigante occupies the 11th place and returns to the field on August 29 (next Sunday), at 4 pm (GMT), in Saint Januario, Against the black Bridge.

No names were revealed, but Bird and salty they ensured that, despite the difficulties, they will make the necessary effort to meet the request. Last week, according to the “ENM”, O Vasco opened negotiations and tries to make the loan of Walber, no space in the Cuiabá.

the colleague Marcus Jacobson, from the channel ‘Vascaine Detectives’, clarified some speculations. The journalist contacted the staff of each of the athletes who were considered in the Vasco and put together a market “summary”.

Check out!

Lucas Ribeiro – International: the direction had reached an agreement with the team from Rio Grande do Sul and also with the player himself, but the Hoffhen barred the transfer.

Cléber Reis – Santos: there is no deal. The defender is leaning against Peixe, where he hasn’t played for a long time. Has already received polls from Vasco, but not evolved.

Nene – Fluminense: false speculation. There is absolutely nothing.

Walber – Cuiabá: Stripe asked, but the defender must stay in Dourado. Jorginho is one of the main supporters of its permanence and would not like to trade it.

Luiz Paulo – Round Round: businessman has not received any contact.