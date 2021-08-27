Cold front reaches the Southeast and Midwest and lowers the temperature this Friday; see forecast for all capitals | Nature

A cold front that formed between Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay broke with the dry and hot air mass that was in part of the country. Thus, rain clouds are already spreading across the South and reaching the Southeast and Midwest this Friday (27), lowering temperatures and increasing humidity. The information is from Climatempo.

In São Paulo, the weather changes in different regions of the state. It should rain, but there is no forecast of an exceptional volume in most of the territory of São Paulo, with the exception of the south coast and Vale do Ribeira, which can accumulate 100 mm until Sunday (29).

“Even so, this rain will help increase humidity and improve air quality. The pollution that is concentrated in the atmosphere should be dispersed with the increase in winds and rain in São Paulo”, points out Climatempo.

In Rio de Janeiro, the cold front will reach the entire state. The weather gets cloudier and colder between the Costa Verde and the Lagos region, including the Baixada.

“Over the weekend, the cold front starts to influence the weather in the state of Rio de Janeiro less and less, but the humid winds that come from the ocean keep the sky cloudy and with rain at any time, especially in the metropolitan region of the capital, mountain region and Middle Paraíba”.

In Rio Grande do Sul, the sun should appear during the weekend. Lows remain low in the early mornings and early mornings and afternoons, with warmer afternoons. In Porto Alegre, the temperature starts to rise from Sunday.

See the weather forecast for the capitals for Friday (27), Saturday (28) and Sunday (29):

