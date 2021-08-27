Commander: new SUV makes Jeep more than R$594 million in one day – 08/27/2021

Let’s analyze together the start of the Jeep Commander, made at Polo Automotivo de Goiana (PE), on the first day off the SUV at the dealerships. The initial 500 units were sold in less than 30 minutes, and by the column’s close last night at the end of business hours, more than 2,700 cars had been tallied.

Make a calculation for each other at R$ 220 thousand and you will see that Stellantis, with the new product alone, had revenues of more than R$ 594 million – considering an average calculation that includes the application of the Corporate or Rural Producer discount in the range 8%.

A record number, the commercial director of the Everton Kurdejak brand vibrates, who is following the volume he receives from the stores, minute by minute. On average, 65% of the sought-after versions are diesel, which shows the characteristic of the segment that adopts oil as the preferred fuel.

I remember that the SUVs are complete and the differences between the Overland and the Limited in practice are: 19 rim wheels (against 18), standard panoramic roof, brown interior, exclusive slash gold color and the Harman Kardon sound.

The recipe was built on the trajectory of Compass and the client, who went on to ride the urban lifestyle wave (not declared) by Jeep – which became strong in the 4×2 and 4×4. Consider Renegade’s style and acceptance.

The Commander goes ahead because its opponent is Toyota, which is already moving behind the scenes of the industry and knows that it will have difficulties to sell the SW4 flex in the range of BRL 260,000, as opposed to the diesel model sold at BRL 380,000 and on another level of history – often without any explanation, but it is necessary to respect the Japanese case in the sector where they rule with since the 1990s.

Mitsubishi Pajero Sport and Chevrolet Trailblazer are also above that average. We compared the number of seats on board, which are seven, and in this game the Jeep enters. The Volkswagen Tiguan will be renewed soon and in the R-Line consider another benchmark competitor.

But will the seven-slot assembler find a “live” track ahead? Apparently yes. I remember what Kurdejak said last Wednesday, in advance of the launch at the test complex in Curvelo (MG). He stated that the goal will be to conquer the leadership of the segment as of October, but what can be seen by the initial volume of orders is that the car from Pernambuco has already gone ahead and the next step to meet consumer demand will be to deal with the supply parts and semiconductors faster. A lot more.

Commander comes with only two versions available, Limited and Overland, both with turbo flex 4×2 engine options, with six-speed gearbox, and the turbo diesel 4×4 with nine-speed gearbox. The main highlight is the space, as the attraction is the capacity of seven seats, providing more comfort, versatility and even a large trunk of 661 liters with the use of five seats.

The utility can be equipped with the T270 turbo flex engine that is capable of delivering up to 185 horsepower and 270 Nm of torque, associated with a six-speed automatic transmission and 4×2 traction. Enough to do well on retakes and cater to the most urbane and well-behaved driver, who doesn’t face the 4×4.

The small wide platform, from the same family as the Renegade, Toro and Compass, is versatile and guarantees measurements in length of 4769 mm and wheelbase of 2794 mm. The Jeep is 1,698 mm high and 225 mm off the ground.

The turbo diesel option TD 380 2.0 and four cylinders that can deliver 380 Nm of torque and 170 hp of power combined with a nine-speed automatic transmission. Its prices start from R$199,990 in Limited turbo flex and reach R$279,990 in retail values ​​for Overland.