Cooking gas will go up by 7%. It is the seventh adjustment of the year in the DF

The price of cooking gas will increase by approximately 7% from September 1st. It is the seventh adjustment of the year. The Union of LPG Carriers and Resellers of the Federal District (Sindvargas-DF) released the index this Thursday (08/26).

“Our associates and those represented are receiving notice of another readjustment in cooking gas, an increase will be an average of 7% and will come into effect at 0:00 on 1/09 (Tuesday)”, said the vice-president director of Sindvargas, Sergio Costa.

According to the union, the bottler distributors have increased prices on the market. “It will have another impact on consumers. Our commitment is to maintain our service, which is of excellence, valuing quality, guarantee and consumer safety, so there is no way to absorb any kind of readjustment”, he pointed out.

The distributors sent notes to the resellers informing the increases, the increases in the prices of LPG in packaging vary between R$ 5.23, R$ 5.89 and up to R$ 7.42. In communications, some companies point out that the annual review of product values ​​takes place in September.

high prices

The last adjustment of cooking gas took place on June 14, 2021. The increase was 5.9%. According to an assessment made by Sindvargas, the consumer price could reach R$ 105.

According to the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), the average price for the sale of LPG (13 kg) is R$ 85. The survey was carried out between August 15 and 21.

The Government of the Federal District (GDF) created the gas card to help needy families buy the canister. The benefit is R$100 every two months. The goal is to help 70 thousand people.

