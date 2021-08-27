Corinthians and Roger Guedes close agreement and await signature

Tonight (26), Corinthians’ board and representatives of striker Roger Guedes lined up the last pending issues in the negotiation and defined the model for the athlete’s contract with the Parque São Jorge club. The player is the third reinforcement of Alvinegro for this season and the hiring announcement should be made in the coming days.

The information about the agreement was disclosed by the portal ‘GE’ and confirmed by UOL Sport. People linked to the athlete ensured that the agreement progressed in the last hours and that the signing of the contract is just a matter of time. According to the publication, the bond will be valid for five seasons.

The Corinthians and striker’s lawyers exchange minutes and must formalize the agreement soon for the signature of all involved. The negotiations were conducted by businessman Paulo Pitombeira and president Duilio Monteiro Alves.

In recent days, Roger Guedes received surveys from other Brazilian clubs, but chose to keep the negotiations with Corinthians. The restructuring project presented by the board and the idea of ​​having the striker as the great symbol of this moment seduced the athlete’s staff. The conversations extended throughout the week, but were finally finalized.

With that, the player arrives to play alongside Renato Augusto and Giuliano, the first two reinforcements of the club from Parque São Jorge this season. Corinthians should also announce in the next few hours the arrival of full-back João Pedro, also managed by Paulo Pitombeira, as a member of the squad led by coach Sylvinho.