Corinthians and Roger Guedes reach an agreement and await the signing of the contract in the coming days

The conversations involving Corinthians and Roger Guedes walked this Thursday. After getting his release in China, the striker reached an agreement with the Parque São Jorge club and is expected to sign a contract in the next few days.

The information was released by GloboEsporte.com. The report of My Timon he got in touch with the player’s staff, who didn’t guarantee the final hit, but didn’t hide that the negotiations are well underway.

Also according to the publication, the contract signed between the parties will be for five years. The Corinthians board and representatives of Roger Guedes have already exchanged minutes of the bond and had an important meeting last Wednesday.

Also this Thursday, in the morning, the striker caught the attention of fans after having deleted some photos from their social networks. The excluded publications were from the time the athlete defended Palmeiras, between 2016 and 2017.

Roger Guedes should be Corinthians’ fourth reinforcement for the season. Before the striker, the club alvinegro announced the signings of Giuliano and Renato Augusto and reached a loan agreement with João Pedro, right-back who defends Porto, from Portugal.

