Corinthians formalizes a proposal to Willian and awaits the player’s response

The Corinthians board formalized a proposal to attacking midfielder Willian, from Arsenal. Dissatisfied with the Gunners’ current moment, the Brazilian will not remain in London, studying his new destination and preferring to continue playing in European football. The values ​​and conditions offered by the Parque São Jorge club are kept confidential.

There is a possibility that the player will sign with Corinthians permanently, but for that Arsenal would have to terminate the attacking midfielder’s contract, valid until the middle of 2023, but so far there has been no agreement for the termination. Another viable option would be a loan from Londoners to Alvinegro. However, for that to happen, the Gunners would have to commit to paying a high percentage of the athlete’s wages. The information was initially disclosed by the portal ‘GE’ and confirmed by UOL Sport.

Both Corinthians and Willian’s representatives keep information about the proposal confidential. As the report found out, the hiring of the player would go through a financial engineering from Alvinegro and a probable search for a commercial partner. As he works in England, the attacking midfielder receives his salary in pounds sterling, a currency extremely valued against the real (7.18 at the current exchange rate).

In Europe, Willian’s name is linked to Milan, from Italy, as well as other teams that did not have their names revealed. The player’s and his family’s desire is to remain in the Old Continent. Currently, the player is 33 years old and, since leaving Corinthians, in 2007, he has remained in European clubs with spells in Ukraine, Russia and England.