Corinthians formalizes proposal to Arsenal to hire Willian

After polls from Corinthians to Arsenal to consult Willian’s situation last Monday (23), Alvinegro has now formalized a proposal for the player. The information was initially given by ‘ge’ and confirmed by TNT Sports.

Although the proposal is already in the midfielder’s hands, Willian’s priority is still Europe. With the transfer window ending on the 31st, the player will have five days to wait for the interest of a new club from abroad or to accept the conditions offered by Timão. Values ​​and length of contract were not disclosed.

With a contract valid until mid-2023, Willian is not satisfied at Arsenal and is waiting for new opportunities. The return to Corinthians, the club that revealed him, is seen with good eyes by the player and his family, but at the moment the desire is to continue outside Brazil.

Some English portals speculated the transfer of the midfielder to Milan, Italy, in addition to reporting interests of other European clubs. However, the assessment is that there is still no formal offer to the player.