Corinthians receives a proposal from Apoel, Cyprus, for striker Léo Natel

After receiving a survey from a Turkish football manager by Léo Natel, Corinthians now has a proposal for the striker coming from Apoel, from Cyprus. The information was initially given by ‘Gazeta Esportiva’ and confirmed by TNT Sports.

The club wants to have the player on loan for free until May next year, paying full salary. The proposal is that, at the end of the bond, Apoel will have a purchase option for 2.5 million euros (about R$ 15 million) for 70% of Léo Natel’s economic rights.

Although Corinthians and the athlete’s staff study the proposal, the TNT Sports poll is that they are still waiting for a possible contact from Turkish football, which probed Natel last Tuesday (24).

Starting his career at São Paulo, the forward was on loan to Apoel from 2018 to 2019, before hitting Alvinegro. Now, his contract with the Parque São Jorge team is valid until the end of 2024.