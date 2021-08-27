Corinthians signs goalkeeper Carlos Miguel, ex-Inter

Corinthians agreed today (27) to hire goalkeeper Carlos Miguel, ex-International, until the end of the 2023 season — just when President Duilio Monteiro Alves’ term ends. The player is considered the tallest in Brazil, at 2.04m tall, and arrives at the Parque São Jorge club to compete with Matheus Donelli for the immediate reserve position of Cássio.

Carlos Miguel was revealed at Internacional, was highlighted in the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup in 2018 and was in the main squad of Colorado since then, but did not make his professional debut in Rio Grande do Sul. The goalkeeper also played for Santa Cruz and for Boa Esporte in recent years, both on loan.

The athlete had a valid contract with Internacional until September this year, but he did not renew after receiving signals of interest from Corinthians. The player arrives free of charge, is seen as a bet by the board and will be in the professional squad training alongside Cássio, Matheus Donelli, Caique França and Guilherme Pezão.

At the end of this season, Caique França must leave Corinthians after the end of his contract. With that, Carlos Miguel should gain more space and compete with Donelli for the reserve position of Cássio, absolute titleholder in the position for almost ten years at Alvinegro do Parque São Jorge.