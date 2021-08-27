Corinthians thrashes Red Bull Bragantino and assumes group leadership at the Paulista U-20

Corinthians returned to winning the São Paulo Sub-20 Championship this Thursday afternoon. At Fazendinha, the team thrashed Red Bull Bragantino by 6 to 0, for the fourth round of the competition. Cauê, Riquelme, Giovane (2x), Ryan and Murillo were the authors of the goals.

With the three points added up, Timãozinho reached eight and took over the leadership of Group 6 of the state, surpassing the leader Juventus in the tiebreaker. Ibrachina, Nacional, Red Bull Bragantino and Portuguesa complete the key.

Write it down, Faithful! The Under-20 category has a new commitment for the Brazilian Championship this Sunday, at 15:00. Away from home, the team faces Ceará, for the 12th round.

lineup

Unlike what happened in the previous rounds of the state championship, in which Corinthians played with the reserve team, Diogo Siston selected a mixed team, with seven starters who played for the Brasileirão over the weekend: Alan Gobetti; Cauan da Mata, Lucas Belezi, Murillo and Reginaldo; Luis Mandaca, Riquelme, Matheus Araújo and Keven Vinicius; Cauê and Arthur Sousa

My Timon

The game

First time

The match began with Corinthians in the attacking field. The team alvinegro had possession of the ball and tried to build their plays from the exchange of passes, but it took time to convert the superiority into scoring chances.

Only at 18 minutes, Bragantino’s goalkeeper made his first save, grabbing Reginaldo’s free kick. Soon after, at 20, Arthur Sousa made a beautiful individual play on the right, infiltrated the area and crossed low to Cauê, free of marking, who only pushed into the net and opened the scoring.

At 29, Timãozinho was once again in danger from the set-piece. On the left side of the edge of the area, Keven took a free kick that he himself suffered, and the ball passed close to the crossbar. In the next move, Corinthians made the second with Riquelme, beating low from outside the left corner area.

At 33, Cauê was thrown in the back of the defense, won in the body of the defender and could have extended the advantage, but hit the crossbar. At 43, Alan made his first defense in the confrontation, slamming a header after a corner into the back line. The partial victory by 2-0 remained until the break.

Second time

On his way back to the second stage, Diogo Siston replaced forward Cauê with Giovane. At 8 minutes, the 18 shirt was free in the area and would only have to take it off the goalkeeper to score his, but he threw it out.

On the next move, Giovane received it up front again and this time he didn’t waste it. The forward left an opponent on the ground and hit his right leg firmly, scoring a great goal. Alan was again required on minute 15, defending a shot from outside the area on the right corner.

The high temperature of the afternoon in the city of São Paulo forced the teams to reduce the pace of the confrontation. Corinthians bet on counterattacks and held back on defense. Bragantino, despite the effort, did not create with quality and did not threaten the alvinegra goal.

At 36, after a good exchange of passes, midfielder Ryan, who also entered the second half, received the ball in the right midfield, pulled for his good leg and submitted in the corner, marking Timão’s fourth.

At 40, Murilo scored the fifth, going up alone and heading a corner taken by Matheus Araújo.

At 43, the sixth came out, again by Giovane’s feet. The forward was launched ahead, free-marking, passed his foot over the ball, dribbled the goalkeeper and scored another beautiful goal in the match.

Technical sheet of Corinthians 6 x 0 Red Bull Bragantino

Competition: São Paulo Under-20 Championship

Local: Alfredo Schrig Stadium, So Paulo, SP

Date: August 26, 2021 (Thursday)

Time: 3:00 pm (Brasilia)

Referee: Gabriel Petrini Rodrigues Cruz

Assistants: Tiago Henrique Ferro and Gabriel Pozzer

Goals: Murillo, Riquelme, Cau, Giovane (twice), Ryan (Corinthians)

CORINTHIANS: Alan Gobetti; Cauan da Mata (Vitor), Lucas Belezi, Murillo and Reginaldo (Robert Renan); Luis Mandaca (Wendell), Riquelme, Matheus Arajo and Keven Vinicius (Ryan); Cau (Giovane) and Arthur Sousa.

Technician: Diogo Siston

RED BULL BRAGANTINO: Jorge; Juliano, Renan, Diogo and Bandar; Nathan, Bernab and Itapira; Davi, Cardoso and Braga.

Technician: erick martins

